Pakistan pushes Iran talks to end conflict, reopen Hormuz

Islamabad: Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has held “comprehensive discussions” with the Iranian leadership in Tehran, focusing on measures to prevent further escalation of the West Asia conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the army’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The army chief, who was accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, concluded a day-long visit to Iran as part of Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts to break the deadlock in the ongoing US-Iran conflict, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It added that the visit was “part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to end the stalemate in the ongoing US-Iran conflict and explore ways for achieving enduring peace and a permanent end to instability in the region”.

The army chief called on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohsen Rezaei, Representative of the Supreme Leader on the Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, and Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Interior of Iran.

“Comprehensive discussions focused on measures to prevent further escalation, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and expedited termination of the conflict,” the statement said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a 55-km-wide narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, separating the Persian Gulf from the Arabian Sea.

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It is one of the busiest and most strategically significant shipping routes in the world, as a fifth of global oil passed through it before the conflict began on February 28.

The discussions between leaders from Pakistan and Iran also covered regional peace and possible ways to reach a negotiated settlement to the disputes, the statement said.

The Iranian leadership appreciated Pakistan’s “constructive role” in facilitating dialogue, de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict, according to the statement.

Pakistan has been leading the push for peace and reviving its mediation efforts in the stalled US-Iran peace negotiations.

In April, a ceasefire was announced with an agreement to end the US-Iran conflict. However, the peace process faltered later on and has not been put back on track.

The conflict began when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering Iranian retaliation and choking the vital Strait of Hormuz and entailing a petroleum price hike.

An interim peace agreement, which Pakistan signed as a guarantor, derailed last month as tensions escalated in West Asia with the US and Iran resuming military strikes. Pakistan’s efforts to revive the talks have so far failed to yield results.

The visit by Pakistan’s leadership was part of the country’s broader diplomatic efforts to help break the deadlock in the conflict and explore ways to achieve lasting peace and an end to regional instability.

The visit comes as Washington ramps up pressure on Iran with an expanded round of sanctions, which US officials say are designed to cut off Tehran’s economic lifeline and put the world on notice to cease doing business with the country.

President Donald Trump has also warned of economic consequences for countries providing what he called “any type of lifeline” to Iran, as Washington seeks to intensify pressure on Iran.

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have been severely disrupted, while Tehran has threatened to target unauthorised tankers attempting to transit the waterway.