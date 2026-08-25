Pezeshkian urges US must change tone, approach toward Iran

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the United States must change its tone and approach toward Iran.

“The US reliance on coercion and bullying will only complicate executive processes,” Pezeshkian said at a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran on Monday (local time), according to a statement published on the website of the presidential office.

Pezeshkian stressed the need for the United States to remain committed to its obligations toward Iran “based on the (country’s) legitimate rights and international regulations.”

He expressed hope that the objectives stipulated in the US-Iran peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be achieved “with the continuation of the will and joint cooperation.”

On June 18, the United States and Iran signed the MoU, under which the two were scheduled to hold negotiations within a period of 60 days, which ended on August 17, to reach a final agreement. However, the talks’ fate remains unclear following renewed escalation between the two countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, August 24, that Iran will not let the war end based on conditions set by the “aggressive” parties.

“We have definitely not been the party to start the war, but we will not let the war’s end be based on the aggressive parties’ conditions,” Baghaei told a weekly press conference in Tehran.

He said that Iran remained determined to defend its territory and would not “compromise with the aggressive parties” or surrender to their “excessive demands.”

Baghaei dismissed US claims that the Strait of Hormuz was open and that millions of barrels of oil were passing through it each day, describing them as part of “psychological and media warfare”.

He also slammed Washington’s newly announced anti-Iran economic operation, saying Tehran would use all its “multilateral capacities” to counter US sanctions, which he described as a blow to free trade and national sovereignty.

The spokesman also warned that countries assisting US anti-Iran operations could face consequences, and called the US naval blockade an “act of aggression”.