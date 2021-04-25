Shahid Afridi offers support to India amid COVID-19

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi on Sunday extended his support to India after witnessing the grave and critical COVID-19 situation in India.

The cricketer took to his Twitter and shared his thoughts and prayers for the people of India. He wrote, “Extremely saddened by upsetting news and videos coming from India. Please remember that you are in our thoughts and prayers. @SAFoundation offers its support in this testing time. #HopeNotOut#WeAreInThisTogether“

This is not the first time that a Pakistani celebrity had extended their support to India during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shahid Afridi is the latest addition to the list of celebrities from the neighbouring country who showed solidarity.

In a sense of solidarity, Pakistani stars including Shoaib Akhtar, Farhan Saeed, Osman Khalid Bhatt, singer Momina Mustehan, have also reached out to their Indian counterparts offering prayers and good wishes for coming out of the blow of the COVID-19 second wave. They have come forward to show support with the neighbour country and encourage people not to lose hope.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar posted a heartwarming tweet for India and said that we are all in it together.

Actor-singer Farhan Saeed took to his Twitter and wrote, “All our prayers with Indian people in these difficult times. May Allah make it easier for India and the entire world . Know that we are praying for you !Heart warming to see #PakistanstandswithIndia as the top trend in Pakistan. Humanity should and did win.”

Many Pakistani citizens took to their social media and urged PM Imran Khan to lend support to India after distressing visuals of the crisis of the neighbouring country went viral. Hashtags like #IndiaNeedsOxygen were trending on Pakistani Twitter, with users requesting Khan’s government to put aside its political differences and help India to tide over the crisis.

On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people in India amid huge Covid surge and said that the two country must fight the global challenge confronting humanity together.

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.