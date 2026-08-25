Two suspected over ground workers of terrorists arrested in J-K

Srinagar: Security forces arrested two suspected over ground workers of terrorists in a forest area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting the terror network in the region, officials said on Tuesday, August 25,

“In a significant success towards disrupting terror networks and preventing attempts to disturb peace and security, police, Army and CRPF apprehended two terrorist associates and recovered one pistol, 12 pistol rounds and one hand grenade from their possession in the Yarwan forest area of CB Nath, Rajpora,” the officials said.

Acting on coordinated security inputs, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the general Yarwan forest area, the officials said.

“During the operation, the joint teams noticed two individuals emerging from the forest towards CB Nath village in a suspicious manner. The alert teams swiftly moved in and apprehended both individuals,” they said

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Latif Ahmad Deedad and Aejaz Ahmad Bajad.

During their search, one pistol, 12 pistol rounds and one hand grenade were recovered from their possession, the officials said, adding the suspects were taken into custody.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Unlawful activities Prevention act was registered and investigation set into motion to ascertain their activities, establish the source of the recovered arms and ammunition, and identify further linkages.

The arrest of the duo comes within hours of security forces arresting three suspected OGWs in Shopian district on Monday.