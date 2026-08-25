US envoy holds business meeting at Taj Falaknuma in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday, August 24, held a business meeting to boost trade between the two countries at the Taj Falaknuma in Hyderabad.

Gor stressed accelerating bilateral trade between India and the US, securing high-tech supply chains, and expanding commercial ties. A dinner, commemorating the 250th anniversary of US independence, brought together C-suite executives across defence manufacturing, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and technology to convert strategic bilateral policy into real-world business investments across South India.

Highlighting the unprecedented momentum, Gor said, “The United States and India have been strategic allies for a long time. Gatherings like this exemplify how far the US-India partnership has moved beyond mere strategic alignment. Today, it is a concrete architecture of cooperation spanning defence, technology, life sciences, and space.”

He said that the architecture is built on the foundation of longstanding business-to-business partnerships between our two countries, partnerships that many of you in this room have helped build, deal by deal.

The meeting highlighted the commitment of both nations to expand market access, deepen defence industrial co-production, and ensure the US-India economic partnership continues to deliver tangible results.

Gor encouraged business leaders across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha to take advantage of policy frameworks like the TRUST Initiative, Pax Silica, the US-India COMPACT, and the US-India Strategic Mineral Recovery Initiative, as direct vehicles for investment, supply-chain partnership, and market access.