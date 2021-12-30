Abu Dhabi announces safety protocols for New Year celebrations

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have issued a set of safety protocols for hosting New Year’s Eve (NYE) celebrations in the emirate, in the wake of the COVID-19 variant.

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) – Abu Dhabi sent a circular on Wednesday to hotel and tourism establishments, event organisers, venue owners, and cultural and leisure venues outlining the new guidelines.

Also Read Dubai announces guidelines for New Year celebrations

Circular| All hotel and tourism establishments, event organisers, venue owners, and cultural and leisure venues are requested to comply with the protocol of New Year's Eve events.



To learn more, visit: https://t.co/thHpph96cb #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/Wll3RdAbe0 — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) December 29, 2021

Abu Dhabi safety protocols

Use the Green Pass protocols.

Implement EDE tests and temperature checks.

Enforce mandatory wearing of face masks.

Negative PCR test no more than 96 hours old is required.

Operate the site to not exceed 60 per cent of the capacity.

Adhere to physical distancing measures (1.5 metres).

Define a clear entry/exit process for the site.

Sanitisers to be provided.

Conduct regular disinfection and sanitisation.

Form workforces from the concerned organising entity to ensure compliance with all specified procedures.

Families are allowed to sit together without the need for physical distancing.

The circular states that inspectors from the Department of Culture and Tourism will check whether the protocol is being followed and will take legal action if any violation is found.

The move is in line with worldwide efforts to limit the spread of the virus amid a recent spike in cases.

The UAE on Wednesday recorded 2,234 new Covid-19 cases, its highest daily tally since June 11.

Earlier on December 28, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updated the procedure to enter the Emirates from within the UAE by asking for vaccinated individuals to show their green pass and a negative PCR test result for those who are not vaccinated, effective from Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Dubai: 10,000 cameras to monitor traffic, locations hosting celebrations

Around 10,000 security cameras will monitor traffic and locations hosting New Year’s Eve (NYE) celebrations in Dubai.

Also Read UAE announces leave for New Year & schedule for public holidays

Dubai Police, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and other departments, have prepared a plan to reduce traffic jams in the emirate.

Major General Abdullah Al Gaithi, director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency and head of Events Security Committee at Dubai Police, said the force is all set to implement a comprehensive security plan to secure the New Year’s Eve festivities across Dubai, Gulf News reported.