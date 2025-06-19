Expedite resolution of Durgam Cheruvu drainage issues: GHMC

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, RV Karnan, on Thursday, June 19, directed civic officials to expedite the resolution of the ongoing drainage issues at Durgam Cheruvu.

In a review meeting held with officials from the Hyderabad water board, SNDP, lakes division, and the zonal commissioner, the GHMC commissioner stressed the urgency of addressing the problem to prevent further inconvenience to the public.

During the visit, RV Karnan instructed that the sewage pipeline around Durgam Cheruvu be properly maintained regularly. He emphasised that the ongoing pipeline diversion work must be completed at the earliest and asked the Water Board to take full responsibility for the upkeep of the sewage line to ensure the safety and comfort of walkers in the area.

The GHMC commissioner also advised organisations undertaking Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities to collect and utilise materials in the Hyderabad park to enhance the beauty of the lake surroundings.

He inspected the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on-site and inquired about the water purification system in place. Furthermore, he directed officials to ensure that water quality tests are conducted both by third-party agencies and NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) to guarantee water safety standards.

In addition, the officials were instructed to accelerate the ongoing stormwater drain works under the SNDP (Strategic Nala Development Programme) and ensure their completion by September. The zonal commissioner has been tasked with reviewing progress weekly and taking prompt action to eliminate any hurdles in the project’s execution.