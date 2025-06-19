Woman dies by suicide after jumping from Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman died by suicide reportedly after jumping from the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge on Wednesday, June 18.

The victim has been identified as Sushma, a resident of Secunderabad.

According to reports, Sushma left her Hitech City office around 10:30 pm when she failed to return home, her father, Anjaiah, reached out to her office manager and subsequently filed a missing person complaint at the Madhapur police station around 4 am on Thursday, June 19.

By 7 am, Hyderabad police were alerted to a body floating in Durgam Cheruvu lake. It was later identified as Sushma’s and shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

The reason behind the suicide remains unclear.

However, this isn’t the first incident of suicide at Durgam Cheruvu Lake in Hyderabad. On January 19, a man ended his life by jumping into the lake in the Madhapur area.

Residents of Hyderabad noticed the body floating in the lake and alerted the police upon receiving information. The police reached the spot and, with the help of swimmers retrieved the body.

In a similar incident in 2022, the body of a 17-year-old was found in Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu Lake.

The deceased, identified as B Nikhil Kumar, died by suicide by jumping into the lake from the cable bridge. A suicide letter was found in the boy’s bag, which said that he would be jumping into the lake.

In his suicide note, Nikhil said that he does not hold anyone responsible for his decision.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, at 040–66202000.)







