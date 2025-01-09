Man dies by suicide at Durgam Cheruvu lake in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An unidentified middle-aged man died by suicide on Wednesday, January 9 by jumping into Durgam Cheruvu lake in Hyderabad’s Madhapur.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Madhapur police station confirmed the incident. However, the cause of the suicide and the victim’s identity remains unknown.

According to police, Residents of Hyderabad noticed the body floating in the lake and alerted the police upon receiving information, police reached the spot and with the help of swimmers retrieved the body.

The deceased is estimated to be around 40 to 45 years old has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

A case has been registered and police are attempting to identify the man and locate his family.

Further investigation is ongoing.

However, this is not the first case of suicide in Durgam Cheruvu lake in Hyderabad. Last year on July 14, the body of a 21-year-old woman who died by suicide was discovered.

The victim has been identified as Payal, a resident of Jubilee Hills and a native of Gulbarga.

In a similar incident in 2022, the body of a 17-year-old was found in Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu Lake.

The deceased identified as B Nikhil Kumar, died by suicide by jumping into the lake from the cable bridge. A suicide letter was found in the boy’s bag, which said that he would be jumping into the lake.

In his suicide note, Nikhil said that he does not hold anyone responsible for his decision.