Hyderabad: Body of teen found in Durgam Cheruvu

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 16th April 2022 3:00 pm IST
Durgam Cheruvu bridge

Hyderabad: A body of a 17-year old was found in Durgam Cheruvu lake on Friday, after Madhapur police conducted a search operation in and around the lake since Thursday.

The deceased, identified as B Nikhil Kumar, ended his life by jumping into Durgam Cheruvu from the cable bridge on Thursday. Nikhil’s father Sunil Kumar grew concerned when he did not return home for a long time and his phone was switched off.

A suicide letter was found in the boy’s bag, which said that he would be jumping into the lake. Sunil Kumar notified the police who, along with disaster management personnel, launched a search.

The body was finally retrieved from the lake on Friday afternoon and sent for post-mortem, and was later handed over to Nikhil’s family. In his suicide note, Nikhil said that he does not hold anyone responsible for his decision.

