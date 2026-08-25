Girlfriend kisses man’s car 3,400 times, cops make him wipe it

Gwalior: A social media stunt to express love proved costly after a Gwalior man’s car was covered with 3,400 lipstick marks by his girlfriend, prompting the police to impose a fine of Rs 5,500 on him and order him to remove the marks.

The car had been plying the city streets for two days, and its video went viral on social media.

The police imposed the fine on the owner for modifying the vehicle, an official said.

“Two days ago, a video went viral on social media showing a car with lipstick-like marks on its body moving in the City Centre area,” Traffic Police Inspector Abhishek Raghuvanshi told reporters on Monday.

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During the investigation, the car was found to be from the Thatipur area. The driver was taken to the police station, and a fine of Rs 5,500 was imposed on him under the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

The police also made the man clean the car and remove all lipstick marks from it.

A social media stunt to express love proved costly after a Gwalior man's car was covered with 3,400 lipstick marks by his girlfriend, prompting the police to impose a fine of Rs 5,500 on him and order him to remove the marks.



The car had been plying the city streets for two… pic.twitter.com/Uo60cu6QWc — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 25, 2026

Car owner Aditya Sikarwar told reporters that his girlfriend, following a “foreign trend”, decided to decorate the car in this style.

“She spent about three and a half hours working to create 3,400 lipstick marks all over the car and then uploaded a video of it on social media,” he said.

“Since I wasn’t aware that doing so was illegal, after the police action, I cleaned the entire car body to remove the lipstick marks and paid a fine of Rs 5,500. One should never do anything that violates the law,” he added.