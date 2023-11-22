Hyderabad CP Sandeep Shandilya discharged from hospital, casts vote

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya cast his vote through the postal ballot after resuming duty on Wednesday, November 22.

The CP was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderguda on Monday, November 20, after he complained of discomfort.

Rumours were rife on social media that the CP suffered a heart attack. However, on the same day, Shandilya rubbished the heart attack rumours in a video clip and said that he was fine and under observation for a day.

Medical reports revealed that Shandilya was diagnosed with acute spondylitis (a type of arthritis).

Home voting facility in Telangana

Home voting facility will be accessible until November 27 for which an application to the Returning Officer (RO) has to be submitted using Form 12-D within five days of the notification of the Telangana polls.

Individuals aged above 80 years, persons with a disability, and employees in essential services are eligible for the service.

Two poll workers will go door-to-door as part of the service to enable eligible voters to use postal ballots. This will be counted in addition to other votes.

This voting process ensures secrecy while the entire procedure will be recorded via videography, with the footage submitted to the RO.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.