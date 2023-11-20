Hyderabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya hospitalised

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer, Sandeep Shandilya, who recently assumed charge as Hyderabad police commissioner last month, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda, after he complained of discomfort due to acute spondylitis on Monday, November 20.

According to reports, the newly-appointed police commissioner reportedly felt uneasiness in the office, and the police officials rushed him to the hospital.

The medical reports revealed the Commissioner was diagnosed with acute spondylitis (a type of arthritis).

Soon after the top cop was hospitalised, some rumours that he had been suffering from the cardiac arrest started doing rounds.

As a proactive measure to curb the spread of misinformation, Shandilya shared a video clip of him with the media persons in which he said, “Hi, this is Sandeep Shandilya! Today I had a bit of giddiness problem and had come to Apollo Hospitals. I am diagnosed with acute spondylitis and low blood pressure. I am fine and may be they (doctors) will keep me under watch for one-day. Tomorrow I will be coming for work. I am fine and thank you.”