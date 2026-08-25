Hyderabad LIET hosts conference on smart data engineering

Hyderabad: Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology (LIET), Hyderabad, organised the International Research Conference on Smart Data Engineering (ICSDE–2026) on August 21 and 22.

The two-day conference was conducted in collaboration with Springer Atlantis Press and brought together researchers, academicians, industry professionals, students and technology experts from India and abroad.

Focus on AI, data engineering and smart technologies

ICSDE–2026 provided a platform for discussions on emerging technologies in smart computing, data engineering, information systems and intelligent technologies.

Key areas discussed at the conference included Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Big Data, Cloud and Fog Computing, Internet of Things, Cyber Security, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Robotics and Computational Intelligence.

Other areas covered included cognitive computing, optimisation algorithms, image and video processing and emerging technologies in smart data engineering.

Research publication opportunities

A key focus of the conference was to promote the dissemination of quality research through international publishing and technical platforms.

The conference included publication opportunities associated with Atlantis Press, part of Springer Nature, along with research dissemination avenues connected with IEEE Xplore and the American Institute of Physics (AIP).

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These platforms were aimed at helping researchers share their academic work with a wider international audience.

Experts from India and abroad participated

The inaugural address was delivered by the Chairman of LIET (A), CA Khaja Basha Mohiuddin. CA Syed Tanvir Ahmed, Joint Secretary, LIET(A), also attended the programme.

Dr Md Rafikul Islam of IIUM, Malaysia, joined the conference virtually and delivered the Guest of Honour address. Prof. Hemang Qu, Editor, Atlantis Press, The Netherlands, also addressed the gathering as Guest of Honour.

Dr Rega Rajendra, Dean, College Development Council, Osmania University, Hyderabad, delivered the Chief Guest address.

Keynote addresses were delivered by Dr P Krishna Reddy, Professor, IIIT Hyderabad; Bala Prasad Peddagiri, Chief Innovation Officer, Tech & Software BG, TCS Hyderabad, and Dr Salman Abdul Moiz, University of Hyderabad.

Dr Srikanth Chintakindi, Secretary, CSI Hyderabad, attended as the Special Guest.

Platform for multidisciplinary research

The main objective of ICSDE-2026 was to create a common platform for advanced and multidisciplinary research in smart data engineering and related fields.

The successful completion of the conference marked an important milestone for LIET in strengthening academic and research collaborations with institutions in India and other countries.