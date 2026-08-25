Kangana questions Kriti Sanon’s ad: Why tie Rakhi in bikini?

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has once again stirred up social media, this time over Kriti Sanon’s latest Raksha Bandhan advertisement that has become hot topic on internet. As the jewellery campaign faces backlash over Kriti’s outfit, Kangana has jumped into the debate with a characteristically blunt reaction.

Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan ad

Kriti recently appeared in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for jewellery brand GIVA. In the advertisement, the actress wears an off-white Indo-Western ensemble featuring a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt.

While the campaign attempted to present a contemporary take on festive fashion, Kriti’s outfit did not sit well with a section of social media users. Several people questioned whether the styling suited an advertisement centered around a traditional festival.

Amid the growing controversy, Kangana shared a note on her Instagram stories discussing the variety of clothing options available to modern women. She then questioned the styling featured in the commercial.

“Why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? … the advert looks intentionally creepy!” Kangana wrote.

Although Kangana did not directly name Kriti in her post, its timing and reference to a Raksha Bandhan advertisement led many to interpret it as a dig at the actress and the campaign.

The advertisement has also faced criticism over a scene showing a Rakhi being tied to a dog. However, others have defended Kriti and accused critics of unnecessarily policing women’s clothing.

Kriti has not yet responded to either the online backlash or Kangana’s remarks. The controversy has now turned the festive campaign into a wider debate over modern styling and the portrayal of traditions in advertisements.