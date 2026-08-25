Man gets jail for drug peddling in Hyderabad, MDMA seized

The convict, Shaik Aman Ahmed, was apprehended by the Madhapur police for carrying 7.02 grams of MDMA.

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Madhapur police with convict Shaik Aman Ahmed
Madhapur police with convict Shaik Aman Ahmed

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad on August 22 and sent to judicial custody on Monday, August 24.

The convict, Shaik Aman Ahmed, was apprehended by the Madhapur police for carrying 7.02 grams of MDMA. During interrogation, Aman confessed to procuring the drug from a drug peddler identified as Mohammed Amir.

Following the confession, the Madhapur police registered a case under the NDPS Act and seized Ahmed’s mobile phone and bag.

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Similar case

In March 2026, two foreign nationals, a Yemeni and a Palestinian, were arrested by Hyderabad Police in a joint operation with the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), with officials seizing 150 grams of MDMA valued at around Rs 25 lakh within the limits of Rajendra Nagar Police Station.

The accused were identified as Al-Aqar Abdurabu Mohammed Abdurabu, 37, a Yemeni national residing in Tolichowki, Hyderabad, and Hasan WA Hashem, 28, a Palestinian based in Bengaluru.

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