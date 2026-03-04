Yemeni, Palestinian held in Hyderabad for MDMA peddling

Hyderabad: Two foreign nationals — a Yemeni and a Palestinian — were arrested by Hyderabad Police in a joint operation with the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), with officials seizing 150 grams of MDMA valued at around Rs 25 lakh within the limits of Rajendra Nagar Police Station.

The accused were identified as Al-Aqar Abdurabu Mohammed Abdurabu, aged 37, a Yemeni national residing in Tolichowki, Hyderabad, and Hasan WA Hashem, aged 28, a Palestinian based in Bengaluru.

Prior NDPS Act cases on accused

According to police, both individuals have prior cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Abdurabu was reportedly absconding in connection with earlier cases.

Investigators said the suspects allegedly sourced MDMA from an absconding supplier through online contacts and made payments using digital platforms. Police said Hashem assisted Abdurabu in the distribution of the drugs and in managing financial transactions.

Direct deliveries in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

The duo is believed to have supplied narcotics in Hyderabad and Bengaluru through direct deliveries and the use of “dead-drop” locations, where drugs are left at predetermined spots for collection.

During the operation, police also seized four mobile phones and a knife from the accused.

Case filed

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the supplier and identify other individuals linked to the network.

Hyderabad Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any information related to drug abuse or trafficking by dialling 100 or 112.