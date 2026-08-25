Rajnath clears DRDO missile tech transfer to private firms

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of DRDO-developed technologies of all conventional missile systems to Indian industries for production within the country.

“This Transfer of Technology (ToT) marks an important milestone in promoting greater participation of the Indian industries in the defence ecosystem by enabling them to undertake indigenous production, as per applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements,” said a press note by the PIB on Tuesday, August 25.

The provision is aimed at facilitating the transition of missile systems from the development stage to industrial-scale production. It reflects DRDO’s efforts to harness the capabilities of Indian industry in developing and manufacturing advanced defence technologies. The initiative is also expected to boost domestic manufacturing capacity, strengthen the defence industrial ecosystem, and create opportunities for MSMEs and other technology partners to participate in the supply chain.

It would enhance the operational capability of Indian industry and reduce our dependence on imports while supporting our own defence manufacturing sector.

This would allow the DRDO to work with Indian industry to facilitate the transfer and absorption of advanced defence technologies and strengthen the indigenous defence capabilities.

According to the Hindustan Times, “The Defence Ministry will soon float a request for proposal (RFP) inviting private-sector firms and conglomerates, including ICOMM, Adani, Bharat Forge, the Tata Group, and the Mahindra Group, to manufacture the 180-200 km-range Astra Mark 2 missile.”

Demand for indigenous missile systems on rise

The decision comes in the wake of a rise in demand for indigenous missile systems from both the Indian armed forces and foreign nations such as Indonesia, which has shown interest in acquiring the DRDO’s Astra missile, media reports said. The policy shift is also aimed at expanding production capacity and supporting defence exports.

Until now, while India permitted private participation in aircraft, drones, and artillery, missile production had remained under state-run defence organisations.