Six injured as drunk driver rams car into 3 bikes in Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: At least six people were injured in an accident in Hyderabad’s Ghatkesar on Monday, August 24, after a car collided with three bikes.

The accident occurred near Vignan College. The injured, including two who were critically injured, were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. The injured were identified as Umesh, Pradeep, Srujan, Ajay, Arun and K Ajay, who were travelling on three bikes.

In a video shared on social media, bystanders were seen helping the injured men. The accused, Venugopal, was allegedly inebriated and rammed into the victims from behind.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Ghatkesar police said, “The accident occurred at 8:30 pm when Venugopal rammed into the vehicles due to overspeeding. He was drunk at the time of the accident and has been arrested.”

A case of causing simple hurt was registered under Section 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).