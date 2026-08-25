Telangana BJP chief questions Revanth Reddy over US meetings

Hyderabad: Taking exception to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s attack against the NDA government at the Centre over the denial of permission for his US visit, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday, August 25, said the CM should first state whom he had planned to meet in America.

He demanded that Revanth Reddy should answer to the people of the country regarding the individuals he wanted to meet in the US and the purpose of those meetings.

Without properly sharing details of his visit, Reddy should not make false allegations against the Centre, he said.

Recalling that Reddy was not denied permission for his previous (two) visits to the US, London, and Singapore, he said the former should realise why permission is not being given this time.

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He said several chief ministers were not given permission for foreign visits during the previous UPA regime when adequate information was not provided, a BJP release said.

Such decisions are taken as per the rules of the Ministry of External Affairs, he said.

Hitting out at Revanth Reddy’s criticism that the Centre favoured Gujarat while discriminating against Telangana, Ramchander Rao said the NDA government treats all states equally.

The massive expansion of National Highways, modernisation of railway stations, introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains, establishment of a railway coach factory at Warangal, AIIMS at Bibinagar, and other projects in Telangana stand as testimony to the Centre’s development efforts in Telangana, he added.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 25 launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government over the denial of his US visit, calling the decision “dictatorial” and an insult to the four crore people of the state.