Telangana govt extends LRS OTS scheme until May 3

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has extended the deadline for the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) by three more days, giving applicants until May 3 to take advantage of the offer.

This decision was announced on Wednesday through official orders issued by TK Sridevi, Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.

The OTS scheme, which provides a 25 percent rebate on regularisation charges, was introduced to speed up the process of regularising unauthorised plots and layouts across the state.

The government’s goal is to resolve the large number of pending applications and encourage legal compliance in urban development.

The LRS was first launched in 2020, and at that time, it received a total of 25,67,107 applications. However, by the end of last year, only about eight lakh applications had been processed, leaving a significant backlog.

Initially, the deadline for availing the 25 percent discount under the OTS scheme was set for the end of March 2025.

Due to requests from applicants and delays in processing, the government extended the deadline to the end of April. With the latest extension, applicants now have until May 3 to complete their payments and submit the required documentation to benefit from the discounted rate.

The OTS scheme is open to those who applied under the LRS 2020, especially for plots sold before August 26, 2020.

Of the more than 25 lakh applications received since 2020, over 17 lakh are still pending, prompting the government to push for faster processing by offering this incentive.

Officials have urged applicants to make use of this final extension to settle their dues and regularise their plots, warning that after the new deadline, the rebate may no longer be available and full charges will apply.