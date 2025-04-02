Telangana govt extends 25 pc rebate on LRS registration charges till Apr 30

Hyderabad: Those registering their unapproved layouts under the land regularisation scheme (LRS) 2020 module can avail of 25 percent regularisation charges till April 30.

The state government had earlier set March 31 as the deadline for availing the rebate on the registration of unapproved layouts under the LRS 2020 module.

Acting on the recommendation of the directorate of town and country planning (DTCP), the state government decided to extend the deadline on Wednesday, April 2.

The principal secretary of municipal administration and urban development M Dana Kishore has directed the concerned departments to enforce the order with immediate effect.