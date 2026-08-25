Telangana govt hikes Toxic movie ticket prices across state

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially approved a hike in ticket prices for Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is set to release across the state on August 26, 2026.

As per the government order, single-screen theatres can charge an additional Rs 50 per ticket, while multiplexes and special theatres can hike ticket prices by Rs 100, with GST included in the revised rates.

The enhanced prices will be applicable from August 26 to September 4, covering a period of 10 days and five regular shows per day.

As part of the approval, the film’s makers, KVN–Monster Mind Creations LLP, have also been directed to contribute Rs 1 crore to the Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Welfare Committee, operated by the Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC).

With the government now clearing the revised ticket rates, fans are eagerly waiting for Toxic bookings to officially open across Telangana. The delay in Hyderabad bookings has already sparked considerable frustration among Yash fans, and expectations are that ticket sales could go live soon.

With just a day to go for the release, the wait for Toxic tickets is now almost over.