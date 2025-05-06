TOMCOM invites applications for nursing jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is set to organise a special recruitment drive that aims to recruit nurses for jobs in Germany. The initiative, part of the Triple Win project, will offer qualified nursing professionals from Telangana an opportunity to work and settle abroad.

This initiative is being conducted in collaboration with the German Federal Employment Agency (BA) and the German Organisation for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Eligibility to get recruited for jobs in Germany

To be eligible for the jobs, candidates need to satisfy the following criteria:

B1-level German language certificate holders (or those willing to learn) will be given preference.

Must have a GNM or B.Sc. Nursing degree from a recognised college in Telangana.

Age limit: 21 to 38 years.

Minimum of 3 years of professional experience (for GNM candidates); Indian Nurse Registration certificate preferred.

Experience in elderly care, palliative care, or hospital-based departments such as geriatrics, cardiology, OT, psychiatry, etc.

Salary

Selected candidates will have the opportunity to study German up to the B1 level in Hyderabad. After successful completion of the language program, they will be placed as Nursing Assistants in hospitals across Germany until their recognition as Registered Nurses. The program offers a competitive salary, with a minimum of 2300 Euros per month before taxes during the recognition process, and 2800 Euros per month after recognition, excluding overtime allowances.

Interested candidates must apply before May 15 by sending their resumes to germanytriplewin2025@gmail.com or contacting 9440051581, 9440048500, or 9440052081 for more details.

What is TOMCOM?

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, Canada, countries in Europe such as Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, the UK, and Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and, UAE to make jobs abroad available for Telangana candidates.