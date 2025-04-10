TOMCOM to train nurses in Hyderabad for jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is set to organise a special recruitment drive that aims at recruiting nurses for jobs in Germany. The initiative, part of the Triple Win project, will offer qualified nursing professionals from Telangana an opportunity to work and settle abroad.

The program is being carried out in collaboration with the German Federal Employment Agency (BA) and the German Organisation for International Cooperation (GIZ). It includes free training, recruitment, and placement support for selected candidates.

Eligibility to get recruited for jobs in Germany

To be eligible for the jobs, candidates need to satisfy the following criteria:

B1 level German language certificate holders (or those willing to learn) will be given preference.

Must have GNM or B.Sc. Nursing degree from a recognised college in Telangana.

The age limit for jobs in Germany is between 21 to 38 years.

Minimum of 3 years of professional experience (for GNM candidates); registration certificate preferred.

Experience in elderly care, palliative care, or hospital-based departments such as geriatrics, cardiology, OT, psychiatry, etc.

Salary

Shortlisted candidates will undergo German language training at B1 level in Hyderabad. Upon successful job placement with a Germany employer, they will work as Nursing Assistants and later transition to Registered Nurse roles. The starting gross salary is 2,300 Euros per month (approx. Rs 2.2 lakh), rising to 2,800 Euros (Rs 2.6 lakh) post-recognition.

Interested applicants must apply on or before April 25 by contacting 9440051581 / 9440048509 / 9440052081.

What is TOMCOM?

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, Canada, countries in Europe such as Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, the UK, and Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and, UAE to make jobs abroad available for Telangana candidates.