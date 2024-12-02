TOMCOM invites applications for automotive jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is set to organise a special enrolment drive that aims at recruiting skilled automotive technicians for jobs in Germany.

According to the press release issued on December 2, TOMCOM working in partnership with various government and registered private agencies across countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, UK in addition to Gulf countries currently seeks Automotive Technicians specializing in utility (cars) and commercial vehicles.

Eligibility to get recruited for jobs in Germany

To be eligible for the jobs, candidates need to satisfy the following criteria:

The interested candidates should have at least 3 to 5 years of experience working with leading automotive brands like Mercedes, Hyundai, Nissan, Kia, and others.

A Bachelor’s degree or diploma in mechanical or automobile engineering is required, along with a minimum of three years of study.

The age limit for these roles is between 20 and 40 years.

Salary

Selected candidates will undergo a 6 to 9-month language training in Germany to prepare them for their job positions.

The salary ranges from €2800 to €4000 per month, depending on experience.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact TOMCOM’s website or contact the helpline number at 94400 52592 / 94400 49013.

Earlier, TOMCOM launched a program aimed at training Telangana nurses in German language skills to secure jobs at reputed hospitals in Germany.

The program which will be available both online and offline provides comprehensive German language training up to the B2 level. Online trainees will be required to attend in-person sessions for the B1 and B2 levels.

Upon successful completion, candidates will be guaranteed jobs as staff nurses in Germany with salaries ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per month.

TOMCOM is also conducting pre-screening interviews for jobs in Germany to select eligible candidates for enrollment.