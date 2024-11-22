TOMCOM to train Telangana nurses for high-paying jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is launching a program aimed at training Telangana nurses in German language skills to secure jobs at reputed hospitals in Germany.

The program which will be available both online and offline provides comprehensive German language training up to the B2 level. Online trainees will be required to attend in-person sessions for the B1 and B2 levels.

Upon successful completion, candidates will be guaranteed jobs as staff nurses in Germany with salaries ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per month.

Eligibility to get recruited for jobs in Germany

Eligibility for the program includes being aged between 22 to 38 years and having a B.Sc. Nursing or GNM qualification, along with at least one year of clinical experience.

TOMCOM is also conducting pre-screening interviews for jobs in Germany to select eligible candidates for enrollment.

For more details or to register for the interview process interested candidates can contact TOMCOM at 6302292450, 7901290580, or 6302322257.

This program not only addresses the growing need for healthcare workers in Germany but also offers promising opportunities for young professionals from Telangana to gain international experience and secure high-paying jobs.

TOMCOM recently organised a special training and recruitment program under the Special Skilled Workers (SSW) scheme for jobs by the government of Japan.

On August 3, TOMCOM conducted a special job drive for those interested in working in Japan and Germany. The earlier drive was conducted for hotel management roles for candidates with a diploma or degree in hotel management or experience in the field of hospitality industry, especially in F&B/Kitchen.