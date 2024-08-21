TOMCOM invites applications for nursing jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: TOMCOM (Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited) has announced the last date for applications to study and find a job in Germany. Selected candidates will be able to study for a three-year international degree in nursing and a guaranteed job in Germany, if they apply before August 30.

In a press release on Wednesday, August 21, those who have passed intermediate with a minimum of 60 percent marks and are between the age group of 18 to 30 years are eligible.

Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 1 lakh per month for three years during their studies. At the end of their studies, candidates will secure a job in Germany as a nurse with a monthly package of Rs 2 to 3 lakh.

The release also stated that a six-month residential training in German language would be provided to the selected candidates in Hyderabad before they set off to Germany.

Interested candidates should email their resume to tomcom.germany@gmail.com on or before August 30. For more details, contact – 6302292450/7901290580 or visit the TOMCOM website.

Also Read TOMCOM enrollment drive in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan

TOMCOM recently organised a special training and recruitment program under the Special Skilled Workers (SSW) scheme for jobs by the government of Japan.

On August 3, TOMCOM conducted a special job drive for those interested in working in Japan and Germany. The earlier drive was conducted for hotel management roles for candidates with a diploma or degree in hotel management or experience in the field of hospitality industry, especially in F&B/Kitchen.