TOMCOM enrollment drive in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) will organise a special enrolment drive in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan.

According to the press release issued on August 5, the special training and recruitment program is being conducted under the Special Skilled Workers (SSW) scheme for jobs by the government of Japan.

Candidates who have completed an intermediate or general nursing and midwife (GNM) diploma or auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) or paramedic students from registered colleges between the age group of 22 and 30 can apply for the jobs of nurses in Japan.

The TOMCOM release stated that those selected will earn a monthly salary between Rs 1.5 and Rs 1.8 lakh. Moreover, training in the Japanese language and additional professional skills which are required for jobs in Japan, will be provided to the selected candidates in Hyderabad.

For more details contact -9951909863/9573945684.

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the department of labour, employment, training and factories, Telangana government.

TOMCOM also recently conducted a drive on August 3, 2024, for other jobs in Japan and Germany at their Hyderabad office in Vijayanagar colony.

The earlier drive was conducted for hotel management roles for candidates with a diploma or degree in hotel management or experience in the field of hospitality industry, especially in F&B/Kitchen.