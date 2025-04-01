SRH, HCA reach agreement on IPL complimentary ticket passes

Hyderabad: After a series of reports circulating regarding disagreements between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), both parties agreed that the allocation of 3,900 complimentary passes to HCA would remain unchanged during a meeting held on Tuesday, April 1, to address and resolve the issues.

The meeting, which took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, was called by HCA secretary Mr R Devraj and was attended by key representatives from SRH. The discussions were primarily centered on the allocation of complimentary passes to various stakeholders, a matter that had reportedly caused tension between the two entities.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in their proposal, advocated for strict adherence to the tri-party agreement between SRH, HCA, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The agreement stipulates that 10 percent of the total stadium capacity across all sections should be allocated in a transparent and structured manner.

On the other hand, the HCA proposed maintaining the status quo with regard to the existing pass allocation system, which has been followed for years without issue. The proposal from HCA was to retain the current allocation of passes within each category, a practice that has traditionally been in place and followed as part of a long-standing system at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

In response to SRH’s concerns, HCA reassured the franchise that they would continue to honor the previously agreed-upon arrangements and maintain the integrity of the pass distribution system.