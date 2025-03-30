SRH accuses Hyderabad cricket body of harassment over free IPL tickets

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is embroiled in controversy as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise has accused it of harassment regarding complimentary passes for IPL matches.

The SRH management has threatened to find a different venue if the situation does not improve.

In a letter addressed to the HCA’s treasurer, SRH’s General Manager (Sports) Srinath highlighted the ongoing “intimidation and blackmail” they have faced while seeking free tickets.

He stated that they have been collaborating with the HCA for twelve years but have encountered increasing difficulties over the past two seasons.

SRH allocates 3900 complimentary tickets to HCA

According to the agreement, SRH allocates 10 percent (3,900) of complimentary tickets to the HCA, which includes access to a corporate box with a capacity of 50 seats.

However, this year, the HCA claimed that the box could only accommodate 30 people and demanded an additional 20 tickets from another box, which SRH found unreasonable.

HCA locked corporate box during LSG vs SRH match: SRH GM

Srinath expressed frustration over the HCA locking their corporate box during a recent match, stating that they were denied access until they agreed to provide more tickets.

He described this as an act of “blackmail”, emphasizing that such behavior complicates coordination and collaboration between the two entities.

The letter also mentioned that this is not the first instance of such intimidation; SRH has faced multiple issues over the last two years, particularly from HCA President Jagann Mohan Rao.

Srinath indicated that if these issues persist, SRH would consider relocating to another venue in consultation with the BCCI and the Telangana government.