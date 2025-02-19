SRH squad 2025: Check net worth of top players

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is one of the most exciting teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Known for their strong bowling attack and power-packed batting lineup, SRH has been a consistent performer in the tournament. In IPL 2025, the team is all set to make a strong comeback after finishing as the runner-up in IPL 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting to see SRH in action again, hoping they can lift their second IPL trophy.

IPL 2025 Anticipation

The IPL 2025 season is scheduled to begin on March 22, and SRH will play their first match against Rajasthan Royals on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. With Pat Cummins leading the team, the Orange Army has high hopes of winning the title this year. The tournament promises thrilling matches, and SRH fans can expect a great performance from their favorite players.

SRH Squad for IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad has a strong squad featuring both experienced and young talents. Here is the full squad:

Captain : Pat Cummins

: Pat Cummins Key Players : Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa

: Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa Other Players: Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

Star Players & Their Net Worth

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen, a powerful South African batsman, was outstanding in IPL 2024, scoring 479 runs at a strike rate of 171.07. His net worth is estimated at Rs. 50.32 crore.

Travis Head

Australian cricketer Travis Head had a fantastic IPL 2024, scoring 567 runs with a strike rate of 191.55. His net worth is Rs. 24 crore.

Pat Cummins

Australian fast bowler and SRH captain Pat Cummins was bought for Rs. 20.5 crore in IPL 2024, making him one of the most expensive players in IPL history. His net worth stands at Rs. 378 crore.

Mohammed Shami

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is known for his lethal bowling. He played a crucial role in India’s success in recent tournaments. His net worth is Rs. 47 crore.

Ishan Kishan

The talented wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was one of the most expensive Indian players in IPL 2022. His net worth is estimated to be Rs. 100 crore.

Can SRH Win IPL 2025?

With a balanced squad and strong leadership, SRH has a great chance to win IPL 2025. The team has powerful batters, a skilled bowling unit, and match-winning all-rounders. If they perform consistently, the Orange Army could bring home their second IPL trophy.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025!