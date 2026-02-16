Video: After India defeat Pakistan, Irfan Pathan’s dance rubs salt on wounds

Mumbai: Team India continued its dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan with a resounding 61-run victory in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday, sealing qualification for the Super Eight stage in emphatic fashion.

The win sparked jubilant celebrations on social media, led by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who shared a viral video of himself dancing to the song ‘Afghan Jalebi’. Captioning the clip “Kaisa raha Sunday?”, Pathan’s playful post was widely seen as a cheeky dig at Pakistan and drew massive engagement from fans. He later added, “Padosiyo… Sunday kaisa raha?” in another post on X.

Padosiyo…..



Sunday kesa raha? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 15, 2026

Bollywood celebs congratulate Team India

Bollywood celebrities also joined in congratulating the team. Ajay Devgn praised the players’ performance, calling it a “cakewalk,” while Arjun Rampal hailed the side’s entry into the Super Eight stage. Anil Kapoor expressed pride in the national team, lauding their dominant display.

Ajay Devgn wrote, “This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk Kya khela hai”.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Proud moment for every Indian. #INDvsPAK”.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Jaya Jaya Jaya …. Jai Hey”.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Aath Ek! The most anticipated match of the tournament was ironically the most one sided one”.

Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Ye mauka bhi..….gaya. Absolute mammoth 77 off 40 balls by Ishan Kishan and kickass early wickets by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @hardikpandya7 . My ears are ringing from my own screaming throughout the match! More and more power to our men in Blue”.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “And that’s how it’s done. Super proud @BCCI”.

India’s win against Pakistan

India posted a competitive 175 for 7 in their 20 overs, powered by a blistering knock from Ishan Kishan, who smashed 77 off just 40 balls.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase faltered early as the Indian bowlers applied relentless pressure. The visitors were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs, with only Usman Khan’s 44 providing brief resistance. Hardik Pandya struck crucial blows in the middle overs, while Jasprit Bumrah once again delivered a match-winning spell with the ball. The victory extended India’s T20 World Cup head-to-head record against Pakistan to an imposing 8–1.