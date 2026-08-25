Would you voluntarily check into a high-security prison and pay for it? Well, now you have the option to.

The Telangana Prisons & Correctional Services has officially opened the doors of Hyderabad’s historic 150-year-old Chanchalguda Prison Complex to the general public through an immersive initiative titled the Telangana Jail Experience. Available for a limited run from August 25 through September 30, the program allows law-abiding citizens aged 18 and older to voluntarily spend hours following a regulated correctional routine.

The program originally debuted in May 2026 under the name “Jail Anubhavam or Feel the Jail” when it offered fixed 12-hour and 24-hour stays alongside the inauguration of the Telangana Prisons Museum.

What to expect on the visit

Under the supervised initiative, participants must surrender their mobile phones and electronic devices at entry before changing into standard-issue prison attire. Guests will follow a disciplined schedule starting at 6 am, engaging in physical training, yoga, meditation, parades, and vocational tasks including tailoring, agriculture, and cleaning. Meals match the daily menu served to the prison population and are eaten using standard prison-style metal plates and glasses.

To make the initiative accessible to a wider audience, visitors can select from flexible duration packages starting from 6 am daily. Options include a four-hour experience priced at Rs 500, an eight-hour stay for Rs 750, a 12-hour package for Rs 1000, and a full 24-hour immersion for Rs 1500. The jail also houses a museum with tickets starting at Rs. 10.

Secure, gender-segregated barracks are provided for overnight stays, with options to experience high-security and dark-cell environments under strict guard supervision.

Department officials have emphasised that the program aims to promote reflection, lawful conduct, and empathy by educating the public on modern reformative justice.

Tickets for the Chanchalguda prison experience can be reserved through the official Telangana Prisons website or booked directly via BookMyShow.