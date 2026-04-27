Hyderabad: What if your next weekend outing involved prison cells instead of cafes? Starting April 28, Hyderabad gets one of its most unusual attractions – a Jail Museum at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA) in Chanchalguda, complete with the “One Day Jail Experience,” popularly known as “Feel the Jail.”

The concept may sound surprising, but Telangana has been here before.

Where it all began

“Feel the Jail” first came to life in 2016 at the Heritage Jail Museum in Sangareddy. Built in 1796 during the Nizam era, the old prison had served as a functioning jail for decades before being reimagined as a museum and tourism site.

For Rs 500, visitors could spend 24 hours inside and experience prison life firsthand. Tourists, students, families, and even corporate groups signed up in large numbers. What made it work was its refusal to soften the experience. It offered a realistic glimpse into prison life, not a tourist-friendly version of it.

Now, Chanchalguda

Encouraged by Sangareddy’s success, the Telangana Prisons Department is bringing the concept to Hyderabad. The museum opens within the Chanchalguda Jail campus – an active high-security prison – and traces the history of prisons and correctional systems in Telangana, from ancient punishments to modern reformative practices, through immersive exhibits.

On display are recreated prison cells, original artefacts, old shackles, chains and weaving machines once used by inmates. Audio-visual sections walk visitors through inmate routines, court production processes and family visits. There are also exhibits on prison industries – agriculture, handlooms, and skill development – that highlight rehabilitation at work.

The museum is as much an educational experience as it is a historical one.

Want to experience how jail life feels?



Telangana Prisons Department will soon launch a One Day Jail Experience, Feel the Jail, along with a Jail Museum at Chanchalguda Jail campus.



It will be set up at the Staff Training Centre (SICA) inside the prison premises. pic.twitter.com/LX6Daot6i4 — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) April 27, 2026

The one-day experience

Alongside the museum, the department will also launch the “Feel the Jail” programme at Chanchalguda. Schedules and participation details are expected to be announced soon. The experience is designed to give visitors an unfiltered look at prison life, from the food, the routines, the discipline to the living conditions.

The stated aim is not entertainment but awareness – to help people understand the value of freedom, the consequences of crime and the reality of life behind bars. For younger visitors, especially, it is intended as a deterrent, delivered not through lectures but through lived experience.

For Hyderabad residents looking for something beyond malls and cafes, this may be the city’s most unusual outing.

Instead of luxury, it offers reality. Instead of comfort, it offers perspective.