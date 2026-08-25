Gachibowli: Police crack abduction case in 4 hrs, rescue 2 kids

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police cracked a kidnapping case within four hours of the complaint on Tuesday, August 25. They also rescued two minor children, both below four years of age.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, the complaint came in at around 2 am on Tuesday from one Devid Murmu. Murmu is a labourer who lives in Labour Camp, Kondapur.

Murmu said his daughter was playing at the camp along with another labourer’s daughter the previous day, around 4 pm.

The complainant alleged that another camp resident, Chaku Soren, took both the girls and fled.

The Gachibowli police station registered the complaint and began searching for the minors.

They formed teams to trace Soren even as they circulated details of the missing children to other police stations as well as railway authorities. Their focus was also on trains going towards Kolkata, as Soren is a West Bengal native.

Within hours, the technical investigation and search led the police to the accused near the Ghatkesar railway station.

By alerting the railway authorities and Ghatkesar police, Soren was apprehended and the children rescued.