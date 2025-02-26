GIS 2025: Viral videos show chaos at food counters, netizens mock event

Videos from the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal are going viral, showing chaos at food counters where attendees struggled for plates and snatched food from crates. The clips, which have sparked criticism on social media, contrast sharply with the summit’s announcement of MoUs worth Rs 30.77 lakh crore in investments.

Following the event, clips showing the poor arrangement of food at the summit are going viral on social media. Videos showing people fighting for plates and snatching food from crates are attracting condemnation from netizens. In another clip, a hoard of people is seen surrounding a counter waiting for food.

The struggle of investors captured in the viral clips sparked widespread criticism of the event’s management. “They secured Rs 30 lakh crore in investments but couldn’t arrange enough plates. Pathetic,” commented an X user. Another quipped, “Well, you can’t discuss investment on an empty stomach.” Amused by the chaotic scenes, many referred to it as “Return on Investment (ROI) in real-time,” with some even dubbing the event “Global Investor Bhandara.”

The 8th edition of the GIS was organized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh and provided a platform for global leaders, industrialists, and experts to share insights on emerging markets and trends, and to explore ways to leverage the investment potential of Madhya Pradesh.

They also witnessed the presence of Union Home minister Amit Shah.

