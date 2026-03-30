As Hyderabad continues to grow, so does its waste. From overflowing bins to rising landfill pressure, the challenge is visible across the city. But amid this, a local startup is offering a simple, practical solution, one that not only manages waste but rewards citizens for doing the right thing.

Goodeebag, a Hyderabad-based initiative, is helping residents turn their dry waste into useful rewards, while contributing to a cleaner urban environment.

A Purpose-Driven Beginning

Founded in 2022 by Abhishiek Agarwal, the idea was born from a clear gap between awareness and action.

Goodeebag founder Abhishek Agarwal (Image Source: Special Arrangement/Siasat Daily)

In conversation with Siasat.com, the Founder and CEO said: “I have always been passionate about the environment, but I saw that most work in this space stayed on paper. That pushed me to start Goodeebag.”

“The idea is simple: make waste management rewarding. The app is free to download, and today we have around 30,000 users. Like any new journey, we faced challenges, but we overcame them step by step. We also run school book drives, where children get coupons for the books they contribute, which they can use to buy stationery from shops we set up at the school,” he said.

Image Source: Special Arrangement/Siasat Daily

Image Source: Special Arrangement/Siasat Daily

“We plan to expand to other cities soon and will share more when the time comes,” Abhishek added.

How It Works

The app follows a simple process. Users segregate dry waste such as plastic, paper, metals, and textiles, and schedule a pickup from their homes. There is no minimum quantity, making it convenient for all households.

Once collected, the waste is sorted into nearly 40 categories and sent for recycling. Materials like plastic are converted into durable products such as tiles, while others are supplied to industries for reuse.

Rewards that Encourage Change

Goodeebag stands out with its reward-based model. Users earn points depending on the weight of waste they give. These points can be redeemed for groceries, household essentials, or eco-friendly products through the app.

With deliveries often completed within 72 hours and no extra charges, the model makes sustainability both easy and beneficial.

Impact on the Ground

The startup has already made a visible difference in Hyderabad. Thousands of families are using the app, with over 17,000 pickups completed and nearly 90,000 kg of waste recycled so far.

A Step Towards a Cleaner City

Goodeebag is more than just a service, it is a growing movement that encourages responsible living. By making waste segregation simple and rewarding, it is helping Hyderabad take a meaningful step towards a greener future.

In a city searching for sustainable solutions, this initiative shows that change can begin right at home one bag of waste at a time.