Modi’s big fat Noida International Airport inauguration lands into controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport, located in Jewar, on March 28, which saw a large public participation. But there is more than meets the eye. Several college students in Noida alleged that authorities used a carrot-and-stick approach, offering two-day attendance and other incentives to attend the event.

Many students on social media shared text messages allegedly sent by the college staff informing them to report to the campus by 7:45 am, with transport being arranged to the inaugural venue.

One such message going viral on social media is from Neha Singh, head of the communication department at Galgotias University.

A student from the university, who spoke to Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity, said, “A faculty member circulated the communication and required student participation. Students who had no scheduled classes were also told to attend and we were additionally granted two days of attendance.”

The varsity was recently in the news for claiming a Chinese-made robotic dog as an indigenous in-house innovation at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

One student shared an Instagram reel documenting her experience of attending the event, calling it a “waste of time.” Her post has since been withdrawn in India.

Another Galgotias University student alleged that over 300 buses were from the university alone. She mentioned how, upon reaching the venue, she realised it was filled only with students and not people, as portrayed.

“Humnein socha atleast Modiji ko saamne se dekh paayenge. Lekin wahan jaane ke baad bhi bus screen pe dekh paa rahen the (I thought we will get a glimpse of Modiji but we could only see him through a screen),” the student said.

Galgotian's Finally Had Enough!!



Students expose Galgotia University and Government which forces them as props to fill empty seats in BJP and Modi Ji's rallies….



It's pathetic how a college robs students from studies in exchange of 2 day attendance and a pack of Parle-G pic.twitter.com/kqOW1Dvi4Z — D (@Deb_livnletliv) March 30, 2026

Other universities, like Sharda University and JSS Academy of Technical Education, confirmed they took their students to the inaugural, but refused to comment on allegations of attendance and incentives, HT reported.

JSS Academy of Technical Education’s message read: “It is a golden opportunity to attend the inauguration of Jewar Airport… Two days of attendance and a certificate of appreciation are provided to all students who are attending the programme.”

Reacting to the allegations, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said such practices were inappropriate.

“I understand it’s an inauguration and an important occasion. However, issuing notices to colleges and schools and bringing people in buses in large numbers is not appropriate. It doesn’t sit well. I have also heard that students from a reputed university are being asked to attend, along with teachers who gained recognition during the recent AI summit,” Jha told PTI.