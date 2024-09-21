Hot rumours: David Warner, Allu Arjun in BIG Telugu film

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster movie Pushpa is set to hit theaters on December 6, 2024. Following the massive success of the first film, fans are excited to see the continuation of Pushpa Raj’s story in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

David Warner’s Rumored Cameo

One of the most talked-about rumors surrounding the film is the possible appearance of Australian cricketer David Warner. Warner, a huge fan of Telugu cinema and Allu Arjun, gained attention during the pandemic with his TikTok videos and Instagram reels featuring Telugu movie songs.

Recently, a viral photo of Warner in a white outfit holding a golden gun sparked speculation that he may have a cameo in the film.

Warner has expressed his desire to act in a Telugu movie, but as of now, no official confirmation has been made regarding his role in Pushpa 2. Fans are excited, but for now, it remains a rumor.

Originally set for release on August 15, Pushpa 2 faced some production delays, causing the release to be pushed to December. While the date was initially December 20, it has now been moved up to December 6. Though some uncertainty remains about meeting the deadline, the team is working hard to ensure the movie is ready in time.

Rashmika Mandanna returns as the female lead, much to the delight of fans who loved her performance in the first film. Her chemistry with Allu Arjun was a highlight, and audiences are eager to see how their story unfolds in the sequel.

Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the chart-topping music for the first movie, is back for Pushpa 2. Songs like “Srivalli” and “Oo Antava” became major hits, and fans are eagerly waiting for the new soundtrack.

Pushpa 2 will continue Pushpa Raj’s journey as he faces new challenges in his dangerous world of smuggling. With more action, drama, and high-octane sequences, the movie promises to deliver a thrilling experience.

Mark your calendars for December 6, as Pushpa 2 is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year!