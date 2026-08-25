HRF urges Telangana CM to review Maoist-linked prisoners’ cases

Hyderabad: Pointing to recent prisoner releases and Maoist rehabilitations, the Human Rights Forum (HRF) has urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to review the cases of individuals jailed over alleged Maoist links.

In a letter dated Monday, August 24, to the CM, the organisation said it appreciates and welcomes the Congress government’s recent release of 14 life convicts, viewing it as proof that prison should focus on justice and rehabilitation rather than punishing people indefinitely.

However, it noted that many prisoners from poor or socially vulnerable backgrounds, including a large group of Adivasis (tribals), have little access to legal aid. Their continued incarceration is often compounded by their inability to secure competent legal resources, pursue appropriate bail applications or arrange sureties, said HRF.

The group said in such circumstances, imprisonment effectively becomes a consequence of poverty and absence of social support instead of guilt. The letter added that prolonged incarceration has lasting effects on the prisoners’ families as well.

HRF called on the government to consider a few measures to help such prisoners. It urged the government to undertake a comprehensive case-by-case review of all persons presently imprisoned in Telangana in Maoist-related cases, particularly those who have been in custody for prolonged periods.

The human rights group asked the CM to direct officials to identify long-term undertrial prisoners and present their cases to the relevant courts for bail or other legal remedies. Authorities should provide accessible, high-quality legal aid to indigent prisoners to assist with filing bail applications and managing their defense, HRF said.

The organisation said that families of detainees require prompt updates regarding legal proceedings alongside access to legal and welfare support. It demanded that legal authorities consider withdrawing prosecution or granting relief from incarceration when available evidence fails to justify charges.

Further, HRF said authorities should provide accessible, high-quality legal aid to indigent prisoners to assist with filing bail applications and managing their defence.