Hyderabad: Two girls missing from Gachibowli labour camp traced

The girls were subsequently traced safely at Ghatkesar railway station, and police brought them back to their families.

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Missing persons poster for three minor girls from Domalguda, found at Secunderabad station.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Two girls reported missing from a labour camp under the Gachibowli police station limits on Monday night, August 24, were traced safely within a few hours, bringing relief to their families.

The girls, identified as four-year-old Pramila Murmu and three-and-a-half-year-old Sangeetha, had gone missing from the labour camp at Raghava Project in Gachibowli.

According to the police, their co-worker, Chaku Soren, had taken the girls along, telling their parents that he would take them to a nearby shop. However, when the children did not return for some time, their parents became worried and began searching for them in the surrounding areas.

Subhan Bakery

The matter was brought to the notice of the Gachibowli police, who launched an immediate search operation. The girls were subsequently traced safely at Ghatkesar railway station, and police brought them back to their families.

The prompt response by the police helped ensure that the missing children were located within hours.

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