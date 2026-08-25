Jubilee Hills Inspector suspended over minister’s former OSD case

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills Inspector M Muttu Yadav has been suspended for alleged negligence in handling the case involving Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s former OSD, N Sumanth. Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar ordered the suspension after reportedly finding lapses in the registration of the FIR and the efforts to apprehend Sumanth.

The action comes amid criticism over the delay in registering the case and the failure to take timely steps to trace Sumanth, who remains absconding. The case was registered after real estate businessman G Hari Krishna alleged that Sumanth and his associates assaulted him with iron rods and threatened him. A zero FIR was initially registered at Medipally Police Station and was later transferred to Jubilee Hills Police Station on jurisdictional grounds.

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Three suspects — Arun Kumar, Mahender Reddy and Karthik Reddy — were arrested by the Khairatabad Task Force in Andhra Pradesh and handed over to Jubilee Hills police.

The latest action against Yadav comes nearly four weeks after he assumed charge of the high-profile Jubilee Hills police station and amid heightened scrutiny of the handling of the Sumanth case.