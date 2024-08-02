‘I will peel off your skin’: Congress MLA’s threats in Telangana Assembly stir row

Hyderabad: The last day of the assembly budget sessions saw some unruly behaviour by Congress Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who used filthy language against BRS MLAs who tried to interrupt him while he was speaking on the budget allocation for Hyderabad.

“Ey moosko voyi. Nee amma baita kooda tiraganiyya mee kodukulani. Emanukuntunnaru ra meeru? Tolu teestha kodaka okkokkanidi (thrice). Em arey, baita kooda tiraraniyyanu chepputhunna ninnu…aa…raa ra,” Danam warned the legislatures, and continued his speech.

Danam made the statements in the presence of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, who appeared to be ignoring the scene, as he kept sifting through some papers, while seated on his bench.

Danam’s remarks roughly translate to “Hey shut up. Nee amma, I won’t let you roam safely outside. What are you guys thinking? I’ll peel your skin off (thrice),” and continued using the same language, finally challenging one of the BRS members to a fight.

Congress MLA Danam Nagender using abusive words against BRS MLAs when they tried to interrupt his speech in the assembly today. He later apologised when AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin demanded for it. pic.twitter.com/pxTx0eHqfD — Vivek Bhoomi (@Vivek_bhoomi) August 2, 2024

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi stood up and informed the Speaker that abusing mothers in debates and using such filthy language was not proper on the part of Danam. “People will try to instigate you, but one should have control over himself,” he opined, demanding Danam to apologise for his behaviour.

Danam stood up and in his defence, informed the Speaker that he only used such language because BRS MLAs were also using abusive language against him while he was speaking.

Mentioning that he has been continuously winning as the MLA, he told Akbaruddin Owaisi that he has never behaved in an unparliamentary manner in the house till now. “If anybody was hurt by his words, I apologise.”