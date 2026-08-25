Indian killed in UAE minibus crash as wife secures nursing job

A 35-year-old Indian expatriate was killed in a minibus crash in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), while travelling to work on Monday, August 17, with four other workers injured, Khaleej Times reported.

The company vehicle was carrying workers from Ajman to a worksite in Umm Al Quwain when it crashed into a road divider in the early hours of the morning. Social worker Salim Noor told Khaleej Times that the driver became unwell and lost control of the vehicle.

The deceased, identified as Jason, had been living in the UAE for more than five years and worked as a supervisor for a contracting company in Ajman.

His death came shortly after his wife secured a nursing position at a clinic in Sharjah. She had been searching for work after joining Jason in the UAE, and her employment visa was being processed when the accident occurred.

The couple, who are from Kerala, had left their two children, aged three and six, with relatives in India.

Jason’s body was repatriated to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, several days after the crash. His wife returned to their hometown for his last rites.

The accident adds to a series of fatal road crashes involving Indians in the UAE in recent months.

In June, seven workers were killed when a minibus collided with a truck on Emirates Road. Six of the victims were Indian nationals, while nine other workers were injured.

Earlier this month, 17-year-old Indian expatriate Nabanipa Sinha died in a road crash in Abu Dhabi. Her 20-year-old brother and his friend were critically injured.