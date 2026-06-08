Indian expats among 7 killed in Dubai road accident

The crash occurred when a minibus struck a truck that had stopped on the road following a technical fault.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 10:33 pm IST|   Updated: 8th June 2026 10:35 pm IST
A severely damaged minibus after colliding with a stationary truck on Emirates Road in Dubai.
The mangled minibus involved in the fatal Emirates Road crash in Dubai on June 8. Photo: @DubaiPoliceHQ/X

Dubai: Several Indian expatriates were among seven people killed and nine others injured in a road accident on Dubai’s Emirates Road on Monday, June 8, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said.

In a post on X, the Consulate expressed deep sorrow over the accident and said its officials had visited the injured Indians in hospital and were coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance.

Dubai Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the crash occurred after a truck stopped on the road due to a technical fault. A minibus travelling behind subsequently collided with the vehicle.

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Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said initial findings indicate the minibus driver failed to maintain a safe distance.

Five of the injured sustained serious injuries, while four suffered moderate injuries. All were taken to hospital for treatment.

Specialists from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section were deployed to examine the scene and collect evidence as part of the ongoing inquiry. Police patrols secured the area, managed traffic movement and facilitated the work of emergency responders.

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Following the incident, authorities renewed their warning against stopping vehicles on active roads, describing it as a major traffic hazard that can lead to serious collisions.

Under the UAE’s Federal Traffic Law, motorists who stop their vehicles in the middle of the road face a fine of Dirham 1,000 and six black points. An additional Dh 500 fine may be imposed for obstructing traffic.

Police advised drivers facing a breakdown to switch on hazard lights, place a warning triangle where safe to do so, move to a secure location away from traffic and contact the authorities immediately.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 10:33 pm IST|   Updated: 8th June 2026 10:35 pm IST

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Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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