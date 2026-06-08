Indian expats among 7 killed in Dubai road accident

Dubai: Several Indian expatriates were among seven people killed and nine others injured in a road accident on Dubai’s Emirates Road on Monday, June 8, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said.

In a post on X, the Consulate expressed deep sorrow over the accident and said its officials had visited the injured Indians in hospital and were coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance.

Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers.



Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.



Our heartfelt… — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) June 8, 2026

Dubai Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the crash occurred after a truck stopped on the road due to a technical fault. A minibus travelling behind subsequently collided with the vehicle.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said initial findings indicate the minibus driver failed to maintain a safe distance.

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Five of the injured sustained serious injuries, while four suffered moderate injuries. All were taken to hospital for treatment.

Specialists from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section were deployed to examine the scene and collect evidence as part of the ongoing inquiry. Police patrols secured the area, managed traffic movement and facilitated the work of emergency responders.

Following the incident, authorities renewed their warning against stopping vehicles on active roads, describing it as a major traffic hazard that can lead to serious collisions.

Under the UAE’s Federal Traffic Law, motorists who stop their vehicles in the middle of the road face a fine of Dirham 1,000 and six black points. An additional Dh 500 fine may be imposed for obstructing traffic.

Police advised drivers facing a breakdown to switch on hazard lights, place a warning triangle where safe to do so, move to a secure location away from traffic and contact the authorities immediately.