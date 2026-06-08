Kerala expat wins 51 cr in UAE Big Ticket draw after seven years

Dubai: An Indian expat from Kerala won a Dh 20 million (Rs 51,89,96,600) grand prize in Big Ticket’s live draw on Wednesday, June 3, after trying for seven consecutive years.

Krishnakumar Syamala Ravindran, a 43-year-old businessman from Kerala, has lived in Bahrain for over 20 years while maintaining a home base for family back in India.

Having initially missed the call, Ravindran said he was completely shocked when he finally learned about the win.

The ticket purchases began around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly seven years ago. Over time, participation alternated between individual entries and shared purchases with a small group of friends.

“I started participating around the time COVID began, nearly seven years ago. Sometimes I would purchase tickets with a small group of friends, and other times I would take part on my own. This winning ticket was purchased independently,” he said.

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Ravindran remains unsure about how to use the prize money and said he plans on discussing it with his family before making any big decisions. He added that he may take part in the draw again, encouraging others to continue participating.

“I started taking part with the hope of creating better opportunities for myself and my family. My advice to others is to keep trying, stay positive, and never give up,” said Ravindran.

The same draw also featured MD Ranu Miah Miah winning a brand-new Range Rover Velar, capping off a memorable night for participants.