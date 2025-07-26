Hyderabadi man wins Rs 11L in Big Ticket draw in just 3 months

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old Hyderabadi man, based in Saudi Arabia, has won Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,77,706) in the latest Big Ticket weekly e-draw held in Abu Dhabi.

The winner, Sameer Ahmed, who works as a safety officer in Riyadh, claimed the prize with ticket number 032096 in draw number 277. He has been residing in the Kingdom for the past 15 years.

“Oh! Big Ticket. Oh! Mashallah, Alhamdulillah,” exclaimed Sameer, after show host Bouchra announced his win on air.

Sameer discovered the Big Ticket raffle only three months ago through a YouTube video and has been regularly buying tickets since. “I’ve been purchasing them alone, so I won’t be sharing the prize with anyone,” he said.

He had availed a bundle offer that granted him three tickets—his lucky win came from the free ticket in the bundle.

“To believe that my luck paid off in just three months is an indescribable feeling. I feel truly blessed, happy, and grateful to Big Ticket,” he said. Sameer plans to use the prize money to bring his family to live with him in Riyadh and to clear some outstanding loans.

Where to buy Big Ticket?

Tickets can be purchased online at Big Ticket website or at counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).