Karnataka: Amazon, Swiggy licences suspended over datura sale

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has suspended food licences granted to e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy, Instamart and BigBasket for selling toxic datura fruit and its seeds as edible products.

The Food Safety and Drugs Administration (FDA) made the recommendation under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Rules, 2011, to the Central Food Safety Authority in Bengaluru.

The action comes after the department found that some e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms were listing datura fruit and seeds as fit for human consumption, complete with FSSAI licence and registration numbers, and promoting them for sale.

Datura, known in English as ‘Devil’s Trumpet’ or ‘Mad Apple’, is a highly poisonous plant. Its seeds, flowers and fruit can cause respiratory distress, severe intoxication, hallucinations and even death if consumed.

“Datura fruit and seeds are toxic. Their consumption can cause serious harm to human health. Selling, distributing and promoting such products as fit for consumption on online platforms can cause serious problems,” the department had noted in its earlier notice.

FDA issued notices to companies

Following the detection, the FDA had issued notices to the companies directing them to immediately stop the sale of these products, remove all advertisements related to them and appear for a hearing before the FDA with a written explanation.

Representatives of the e-commerce platforms appeared before the FDA court on Monday.

According to official sources, Amazon did not submit any reply to the notice. Swiggy and Instamart failed to submit documents regarding action taken and have sought more time. BigBasket is said to have informed the authority that it has stopped the sale of the products, will rectify the error, and will list the fruit as not fit for human consumption.

The replies have not satisfied the FDA. The department has now directed the concerned authority to keep their food licences under suspension until they comply with the order.

“It has been ordered that the Central Food Safety Authority, Bengaluru, suspend the food licence issued to e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Swiggy, Instamart and BigBasket under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Further action will be taken based on the compliance report submitted by the respective platforms,” the order stated.

Resident had raised datura sale issue on social media

FDA sources said the issue came to light after a resident of JC Nagar in Bengaluru raised concern on social media about the sale of datura fruit and its seeds on e-commerce platforms. Based on the complaint, the department conducted a verification and initiated action.

The department has reiterated that e-commerce platforms are responsible for ensuring that products listed as food comply with FSSAI norms and do not endanger public health.