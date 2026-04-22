Maharashtra minister seeks probe into ‘misuse’ of Pune MNC retiring rooms

In her letter addressed to the city police chief, the minister of state for transport cited complaints received from various sources regarding the use of male resting rooms in the company.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 8:42 am IST
Maharashtra Minister Madhuri Misal
Maharashtra Minister Madhuri Misal

Pune: Maharashtra minister Madhuri Misal has written to the Pune Police Commissioner, seeking an inquiry into the alleged misuse of retiring rooms for religious activities at a multinational IT company’s office in Hinjawadi.

In her letter addressed to the city police chief, the minister of state for transport cited complaints received from various sources regarding the use of male resting rooms in the company.

It has been alleged that a particular group is regularly using these rooms for religious activities, during which access to other employees is being restricted, she said.

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The minister, who belongs to the BJP, noted that such practices could affect equitable access to workplace facilities, employees’ rights and overall institutional discipline.

She, however, said that the claims are yet to be officially verified, and called for a thorough fact-check.

Misal also urged the police to ensure voluntary and confidential interaction with the female employees to ascertain whether they are facing any pressure, harassment or inconvenience.

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Describing the matter as sensitive, she requested the police to take it seriously and initiate appropriate action at the earliest.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 8:42 am IST

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